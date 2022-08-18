Singer releases stunning Turbo Study for 964 Porsche 911 cabriolet

Just a few months after making our jaws drop to the floor with its first ‘Turbo Study’ for the 964 Porsche 911 Turbo, Californian company Singer Design has followed it up with a similar treatment for the 964 cabriolet.

It’s the first 911 from Singer with a fully-opening roof, and as per usual from Singer, it’s far more than a simple makeover. Everything from the bodywork, powertrain, suspension and brakes to the interior receive a radical transformation.

On the styling front, Singer has stuck to its guns with its iconic 930 styling package for the 964 Turbo, with completely new bodywork constructed from carbon fibre, finished in Cadiz Red.

The 964 Cabriolet Turbo Study comes powered by a 3.8-litre Mezger air-cooled flat-six engine fitted with two turbochargers that feature electric wastegates, and a bespoke intercooler system mounted inside the intake, as well as a new intake for the rear fender’s shark fin.

There’s also a new cooling system inside the whale-tail spoiler, with the end result coming in the form of power outputs starting at 355kW that can be increased up to 380kW for customers looking for even more speed.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, however, Singer says that all-wheel-drive restorations “may be enabled” by the Turbo Study.

Underneath, there’s a set of new ‘touring-focused’ suspension components with more compliant damping for rougher surfaces, as well as a set of carbon-ceramic brakes and a sports exhaust system as optional extras.

The electronic folding roof is finished in black fabric which opens up the refreshed cabin featuring tartan upholstery, red wooden accents and some modern touches like wireless smartphone charging and a set of power-adjustable sports seats.

Singer hasn’t given us any pricing information on the Turbo Study for the 964 cabriolet, but says prices for its restorations are dependent on the requests of the owner.