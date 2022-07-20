Entry-level Nissan Navara SL Warrior by Premcar ready for reveal

Nissan says that it is gearing up for the full reveal, pricing and specification details of the upcoming Navara SL Warrior, which is aimed at giving punters a slice of hardcore Warrior action at a more accessible price.

Back in May we noted that Nissan was keen to cash in on the success of the Warrior by Premcar after the Navara Pro-4X Warrior (video below) was so well-received by the public, taking in more than 1000 orders at the time.

The upcoming release of the Navara SL Warrior takes the familiar Premcar approach, readying the entry-level platform for some serious off-road punishment thanks to various enhancements and unique accessories.

Nissan says that it has already put the Navara SL Warrior through its paces with local testing and tuning ahead of its official reveal, which could take place any day now.

The company has also confirmed that its Patrol 4×4 SUV will be given the Warrior treatment, although there’s no indication as to when we can expect an arrival. Nissan Australia’s managing director, Adam Paterson, said:

“We know how popular the Warrior program has been in Australia. With a comprehensive list of equipment as well as its tough, aggressive look, the Navara SL Warrior will not only expand the program’s appeal, but also its accessibility… we can’t wait to show you what Premcar has been working on.”