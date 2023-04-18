Premcar vehicle production hits 5000 units in Australia

Premcar is popping the champagne today after the 5000th vehicle rolled off its production line, four years after the company launched its local revision program for the Nissan Navara.

After launching the Navara N-Trek Warrior way back in 2019, Premcar scored yet another deal with Nissan to create the almighty Navara PRO-4X Warrior, which has become a smash hit.

Premcar receives Nissan vehicles directly from the manufacturer and then re-engineers them with a number of off-road enhancements. As reported last year Premcar is expanding its Nissan Warrior program to create its own version of the Navara SL and even the Patrol Warrior variant. Premcar says its hardcore Warrior take on the Y62-series Patrol will enter production later this year.

This week the company is celebrating the production of 5000 units of the Navara at its facility in Victoria. The 5000th vehicle was a PRO-4X Warrior in white, rolling off the production line on April 6. Engineering director, Bernie Quinn, said:

“Car number 5000 means a lot to the Premcar team. In very short time, the Warrior program hs grown from the original Navara N-Trek Warrior to the current PRO-4X Warrior and SL Warrior variants. With the Nissan Patrol Warrior’s development program in full swing, we can’t wait to add it to our local new-vehicle assembly lines and seeing it in Nissan showrooms across the country.”