F1 star Lando Norris takes delivery of McLaren 765LT Spider by MSO

At just 23 years of age, McLaren’s lead driver, Lando Norris, has been handed the keys to his one-off 765LT Spider by MSO, well after the order books for the 765LT filled up.

While McLaren capped production of the 765LT to just 765 examples in total, the company kept one up its sleeve for its star driver, Norris, who opted for a gloss blue tint for the carbon fibre bodywork with some satin contrasts.

Lando’s 765LT is optioned with all three of McLaren’s carbon fibre upgrade packages, which adds a carbon splitter, rear diffuser, side skirts, mirrors, roof line, bonnet and rear wing.

Rather than plaster the bodywork with his own logos, Norris opted for a few subtle yellow details accompanied by set of bright yellow brake calipers, courtesy of McLaren’s MSO personalisation division.

Norris’ 765LT comes powered by the stock twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 562kW and 800Nm, which enables a sprint to 200km/h in just 7.0 seconds. In a statement, Norris said:

“I’ve been able to drive a lot of different McLarens, but this is the first car that I’ve designed; this is me in a car. I’m a carbon lover, the more carbon I have, the better, but I didn’t want to have my logo everywhere, I wanted something a little bit more subtle and the MSO has done a fantastic job to realise my vision.”