Premcar on final phase of testing for 2021 Navara Pro-4X Warrior

June 21, 2021
Car News, Diesel, Nissan, Turbo, Utes and pickups

Premcar has announced that the final round of testing has been completed for the upcoming 2021 Navara Pro-4X Warrior, which is promising to be the world’s toughest Navara, exclusive to the Australian market.

The all-new locally re-engineered flagship Navara is based on the Pro-4X, and has received a number of special touches from Premcar at its Victorian operations in collaboration with Nissan. Through its development, Premcar was given a single design brief for the Navara Warrior; build the toughest dual-cab ute that is perfectly suited to the worst Australian road conditions without sacrificing creature comforts.

We’re yet to hear specifics on how this design brief has been met, but the companies seem confident in claiming that the upcoming Warrior will be the toughest dual-cab on the road. We do know, though, the new Warrior benefits from the already extensive equipment list of the Navara Pro-4X that it builds upon.

Inside, there’s a leather interior wrapping around the pilot’s 7.0-inch drive-assist instrument cluster, as well as an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Narava Warrior will also come packaged with seven airbags, intelligent forward collision warning and emergency brake functions. Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester, said:

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

“Australia’s unique landscape is both rugged and exhilarating, and the Warrior program is designed to deliver vehicles that share those attributes, without sacrificing safety, technology or on-road comfort.”

Lester also hinted at some other models in the pipeline, with models such as the Patrol also expected to receive similar treatment in the near future. Lester said:

“Nissan chose Premcar as its core partner to produce the first Navara N-TREK Warrior in 2019, a vehicle we believe set a new benchmark for locally developed dual-cab utes in Australia, and the first of what will soon be several exciting new Warrior models in our lineup.”

The new Navara Pro-4X Warrior will go on sale a bit later this year. Prices and specs are yet to be confirmed, but it’s highly likely it will come powered by the carry-over 2.3-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 140kW and 450Nm.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Australian Nissan Navara Pro-4X-based Warrior previewed
Australian Nissan Navara Pro-4X-based Warrior previewed
Premcar launches recruitment drive in Australia, opens 35 positions
Premcar launches recruitment drive in Australia, opens 35 positions
New-look 2021 Nissan Navara now on sale in Australia
New-look 2021 Nissan Navara now on sale in Australia
Nissan Australia announces ABN drive-away prices for 2021 Navara
Nissan Australia announces ABN drive-away prices for 2021 Navara

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.