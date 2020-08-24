Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series updated for 2020, adds touchscreen

The iconic and simply legendary Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series is receiving a mild refresh for 2020, introducing a new multimedia system and even satellite navigation. A string of updates have also been announced for the C-HR and RAV4 SUVs.

Firstly, the 70 Series – one of our favourite vehicles of all time, we might add. It has received a few updates over the recent years, particularly in 2017 when some piezo injectors were brought in and revised gear ratios to help with overall performance and highway touring, respectively.

For the 2020 model update Toyota Australia is introducing a 6.1-inch touch-screen multimedia system with sat-nav, voice recognition, and Bluetooth connectivity for all body styles and trim levels. This might not sound like such a big deal, but it is for the 70 Series, which has long been offered with a very basic double din head unit with CD player.

Buyers will also appreciate two USB ports installed in the front passenger area, and a 12V socket, as well as a larger smartphone holder. An additional cup holder has also been introduced for the passenger side door card. These changes are for all single-cab, dual-cab, wagon, and troop carrier models.

As for the C-HR, its pedestrian detection technology has been updated to work at nighttime, and the cyclist detection capability has been refined for daytime driving. The lane-keeping aid has been advanced to include Lane Trace Assist with gentle automated steering as well.

Some revisions have been applied to the traffic sign recognition system, with updated speed zones, while the rear cross-traffic alert technology, where fitted, now includes autonomous braking if it detects an object or vehicle.

Lastly, the popular RAV4, in GX form, gains push button start, a premium steering wheel, four additional USB ports (five in total), and front and rear carpet mats. The flagship (aside from Edge) Cruiser variant gets auto-folding side mirrors as well. Speaking about the rollout of updates, Toyota Australia vice president sales and marketing, Sean Hanley, said:

“As people look to explore their own backyard more as we come out of COVID restrictions, driving holidays – whether they be extended trips or a quick weekend away – will be high on the agenda and the improvements we have made to our SUV and workhorse models that deliver greater safety, comfort and connectivity will make those trips even more enjoyable.”

The updated models go on sale from the following starting prices (excluding on-road costs):

2020 Toyota C-HR

GXL 2WD petrol: $30,915

Koba 2WD petrol: $35,165

Koba 2WD hybrid: $37,665

GXL AWD petrol: $32,915

Koba AWD petrol: $37,165

2020 C-HR options

Optional paint (all grades): $500

Two-tone paint (Koba): $450

2020 Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series

Workmate single cab chassis: $68,950

GX single cab chassis: $70,950

GXL single cab chassis: $73,050

Workmate double cab chassis: $71,500

GXL double cab chassis: $75,600

Workmate troop carrier: $71,350

GXL troop carrier: $74,550

Workmate wagon: $67,400

GXL wagon: $71,500

2020 LandCruiser 70 Series options

Optional paint (all except troop carrier): $600

Diff locks (GX single and Workmate double cabs): $1,500

2020 Toyota RAV4

-2WD 2.0-litre petrol

GX manual: $32,695

GX auto: $34,695

GXL auto: $37,415

Cruiser auto: $40,915

-2WD 2.5-litre hybrid auto

GX: $37,070

GXL: $39,915

Cruiser: $43,415

-AWD 2.5-litre hybrid auto

GX: $40,070

GXL: $42,915

Cruiser: $46,415

-AWD 2.5-litre petrol auto

Edge: $48,915

2020 RAV4 options

Full-size spare (GX): $300

Optional paint (all grades): $600

Panoramic roof (Edge): $1300

Display audio without navigation (GX): -$1000