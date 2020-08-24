Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series updated for 2020, adds touchscreen

The iconic and simply legendary Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series is receiving a mild refresh for 2020, introducing a new multimedia system and even satellite navigation. A string of updates have also been announced for the C-HR and RAV4 SUVs.
Firstly, the 70 Series – one of our favourite vehicles of all time, we might add. It has received a few updates over the recent years, particularly in 2017 when some piezo injectors were brought in and revised gear ratios to help with overall performance and highway touring, respectively.
For the 2020 model update Toyota Australia is introducing a 6.1-inch touch-screen multimedia system with sat-nav, voice recognition, and Bluetooth connectivity for all body styles and trim levels. This might not sound like such a big deal, but it is for the 70 Series, which has long been offered with a very basic double din head unit with CD player.
Buyers will also appreciate two USB ports installed in the front passenger area, and a 12V socket, as well as a larger smartphone holder. An additional cup holder has also been introduced for the passenger side door card. These changes are for all single-cab, dual-cab, wagon, and troop carrier models.
As for the C-HR, its pedestrian detection technology has been updated to work at nighttime, and the cyclist detection capability has been refined for daytime driving. The lane-keeping aid has been advanced to include Lane Trace Assist with gentle automated steering as well.
Some revisions have been applied to the traffic sign recognition system, with updated speed zones, while the rear cross-traffic alert technology, where fitted, now includes autonomous braking if it detects an object or vehicle.
Lastly, the popular RAV4, in GX form, gains push button start, a premium steering wheel, four additional USB ports (five in total), and front and rear carpet mats. The flagship (aside from Edge) Cruiser variant gets auto-folding side mirrors as well. Speaking about the rollout of updates, Toyota Australia vice president sales and marketing, Sean Hanley, said:
“As people look to explore their own backyard more as we come out of COVID restrictions, driving holidays – whether they be extended trips or a quick weekend away – will be high on the agenda and the improvements we have made to our SUV and workhorse models that deliver greater safety, comfort and connectivity will make those trips even more enjoyable.”
The updated models go on sale from the following starting prices (excluding on-road costs):
2020 Toyota C-HR
GXL 2WD petrol: $30,915
Koba 2WD petrol: $35,165
Koba 2WD hybrid: $37,665
GXL AWD petrol: $32,915
Koba AWD petrol: $37,165
2020 C-HR options
Optional paint (all grades): $500
Two-tone paint (Koba): $450
2020 Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series
Workmate single cab chassis: $68,950
GX single cab chassis: $70,950
GXL single cab chassis: $73,050
Workmate double cab chassis: $71,500
GXL double cab chassis: $75,600
Workmate troop carrier: $71,350
GXL troop carrier: $74,550
Workmate wagon: $67,400
GXL wagon: $71,500
2020 LandCruiser 70 Series options
Optional paint (all except troop carrier): $600
Diff locks (GX single and Workmate double cabs): $1,500
2020 Toyota RAV4
-2WD 2.0-litre petrol
GX manual: $32,695
GX auto: $34,695
GXL auto: $37,415
Cruiser auto: $40,915
-2WD 2.5-litre hybrid auto
GX: $37,070
GXL: $39,915
Cruiser: $43,415
-AWD 2.5-litre hybrid auto
GX: $40,070
GXL: $42,915
Cruiser: $46,415
-AWD 2.5-litre petrol auto
Edge: $48,915
2020 RAV4 options
Full-size spare (GX): $300
Optional paint (all grades): $600
Panoramic roof (Edge): $1300
Display audio without navigation (GX): -$1000