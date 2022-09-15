Car News Toyota

2023 Toyota GR86 now on sale in Australia from $43,240

Toyota Australia has announced the official launch of its highly-anticipated GR86 sports car, expanding its GAZOO Racing lineup to three models, alongside the GR Supra and GR Yaris.

Twin-under-the-skin to the new Subaru BRZ that we’ve already put through its paces, the Toyota GR86 comes powered by the same 2.4-litre horizontally-opposed four-cylinder engine that offers some significant improvements over the outgoing 86’s 2.0-litre unit.

The GR86’s outputs stand at 174kW and 250Nm, which is 22kW and 38Nm more than you’ll find from the outgoing 2.0-litre four-cylinder.

Power is, of course, thrown to the rear wheels which results in a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.3 seconds for the manual and 6.9 seconds in the automatic. There’s a limited-slip differential over the rear to ensure the GR86 remains a fan favourite in terms of handling characteristics.

Toyota is packaging the GR86 with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, both of which are priced exactly the same.

Fuel consumption figures for the new model stand at 8.7L/100km for the GT automatic, rising to 9.5L/100km for the GTS manual.

Underneath, there’s a revised suspension and steering system, chassis reinforcements and a set of larger brakes to help with stopping power.

In terms of equipment, the GR86 GT variant comes riding on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels and receives fabric upholstery, a reversing camera, dual exhaust pipes, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with digital radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 7.0-inch TFT driver display.

Automatic GT variants gain an adaptive cruise control system, lane departure alerts, pre-collision braking and rear parking sensors.

Upgrading to the GTS range-topper adds a set of 18-inch alloys and a mix of two-tone Ultrasuede and leather for the upholstery, rear-cross traffic alerts and blind-spot monitoring.

The GR86 is available in a choice of seven colours, including Apollo Blue, Ice Silver, Magnetic Grey, Rapid Blue, Spark Red, Storm Black and White Liquid. It’s on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Toyota GR86 GT manual: $43,240
2023 Toyota GR86 GT auto: $43,240

2023 Toyota GR86 GTS manual: $45,390
2023 Toyota GR86 GTS auto: $45,390

