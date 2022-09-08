2023 Toyota GR Supra priced for Australia, manual option added

Toyota has confirmed prices for its updated 2023 GR Supra range, which arrives during the fourth quarter, with the lineup welcoming a new six-speed manual option for the first time for this generation.

Toyota’s GR Supra lineup comes with a revised electronic power steering system, new suspension bushes and a set of larger ventilated brakes – up from 330mm to 345mm – with red four-piston calipers rounding out the upgrades for the 2023 model.

Interestingly, Toyota has said that both the six-speed manual and the eight-speed automatic variants will be priced the same, with the Supra range as a whole spared from any dramatic price increases.

The manual transmission in question is 18kg lighter than its automatic sibling, and comes fitted with a rev-matching feature called Gear Shift Assistant. It can also be switched off when in Sport mode.

The GTS variant picks up a set of 19-inch dark silver alloy wheels that shave 1.2kg from the previous Supra, while there are three new colour options available for MY23, including Azure Blue, Copper Grey, and Matte White. These new colours replace the outgoing Suzuka Silver and Goodwood Grey.

The base Toyota GR Supra in GT form comes packed with 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, LED head and tail lights, a limited-slip differential, leather upholstery, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch infotainment system.

Upgrading to the Supra GTS adds a set of those 19-inch alloys we’ve mentioned, as well as a head-up display system and an upgraded 12-speaker sound system from JBL.

Both come packed with safety equipment, including autonomous braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure alerts, adaptive cruise control for the automatic, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

The GR Supra range is set to hit dealerships before the end of the year. The full price list can be found below (excludes on-road costs):

2023 Toyota GR Supra GT manual: $87,000

2023 Toyota GR Supra GT auto: $87,000

2023 Toyota GR Supra GTS manual: $97,000

2023 Toyota GR Supra GTS auto: $97,000