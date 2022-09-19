2024 Ford Transit Custom revealed, new platform with IRS

In news that will no doubt excite painters and mobile mechanic businesses, Ford has unveiled the all-new Transit Custom van. It showcases an evolved design, brand-new underpinnings with independent rear suspension, and some smart new tech inside.

The new model is based on a fresh platform offering a lower cargo floor height, which helps to keep the overall vehicle height under 2.0 metres. The new platform also introduces independent rear suspension, replacing the old school torsion-beam type setup on the outgoing model.

We know what you’re thinking, the IRS setup means it won’t be as heavy-duty, although more comfortable and offering improved handling. However, Ford says it has actually increased the maximum towing capacity, so it now stands at up to 2500kg.

Full engine specs haven’t been confirmed yet but Ford will be offering its latest generation EcoBlue diesel engines. Power and torque figures are yet to be finalised for Australia. The latest engines come paired with an eight-speed automatic for the first time.

One of the highlights of the new model is the launch of the E-Transit Custom. This is a fully electric version, offering a range of 380km and fast charging at up to 124kW. According to overseas specs, the battery capacity is 74kWh, with outputs of either 99kW or 160kW.

Inside, Ford confirms a 13-inch multimedia touch-screen running SYNC 4 operating system, as well as optional Mobile Office, and an “innovative tilting steering wheel” adjustment. Buyers will be offered L1 and L2 body lengths, as well as H1 and H2 roof heights to optimise cargo space to suit specific needs.

Production of the new model will take place in Turkey, with market entry scheduled for late 2023 for the EcoBlue diesel options, and others following in 2024. Speaking about the van, Ford Australia president and CEO, Andrew Birkic, said:

“The all-new Transit Custom will offer a new level of technology and flexibility for Australian business customers, with all the practicality and versatility Transit is known for.”