Mercedes-Benz to increase Aston Martin stake to 20%

October 28, 2020
Aston Martin, Car News, Industry, Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is set to increase its stake in Aston Martin Lagonda, from the current 2.6 per cent up to 20 per cent over a number of stages as part of a new strategic technology agreement.

As part of the new deal, Aston Martin will have access to Mercedes-Benz technologies and components, particularly advanced systems relating to efficiency and electrification. Aston Martin already adopts Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 for all of its models, although it does produce its own 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 for some models as well.

The partnership strategy will be drawn out over several stages, but Mercedes-Benz won’t be investing any cash as part of the deal. Instead, it will be in exchange for shares. Some development costs are also set to benefit from the new deal. Wolf-Dieter Kurz, head of product strategy at Mercedes-Benz Cars, said:

“With this new expanded partnership, we will be able to provide Aston Martin with access to new cutting-edge powertrain and software technologies and components, including next generation hybrid and electric drive systems. Access to this technology and these components will be provided in exchange for new shares in Aston Martin. These new shares will be issued to us in several stages, taking our shareholding up to a maximum of no more than 20.0% of the common equity.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Aston Martin has been struggling in recent years, and is said to have high volumes of inventory but low sales of some stock. Earlier this year former Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers jumped in to replace Andy Palmer as CEO of Aston Martin. And at the start of the year billionaire investor Lawrence Stroll acquired a 25 per cent stake in Aston Martin, also becoming the new executive chairman. Speaking about the new deal, Stroll said:

“This is a transformational moment for Aston Martin. It is the result of six months of enormous effort to position the company for success to capture the huge and exciting opportunity ahead of us.”

Tags
,

Related Articles

Aston Martin DBX production commences in WalesAston Martin DBX production commences in Wales July 13, 2020
Aston Martin reveals new twin-turbo V6, debuts in Valhalla (video)Aston Martin reveals new twin-turbo V6, debuts in Valhalla (video) March 24, 2020
For Sale: Aston Martin Valkyrie with 100km on the clockFor Sale: Aston Martin Valkyrie with 100km on the clock December 5, 2019
Aston Martin Valkyrie undergoes final tests on public roadsAston Martin Valkyrie undergoes final tests on public roads March 18, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au | Credit Representative of Australian Credit License Number 515843

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.