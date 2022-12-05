RAM 1500 Revolution & Peugeot Inception concept to debut at 2023 CES

Automotive giant, Stellantis, is set to take to the stage at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to unveil an all-electric RAM 1500 concept and a brand-new Peugeot Inception concept.

Chief at Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, will present a keynote address at the CES in January, where the company has confirmed its RAM 1500 Revolution battery electric truck and Peugeot’s Inception concept will make their official debuts.

While little is known about the RAM 1500 electric model, the company did issue a teaser earlier this year that confirmed it will ride on the new STLA Frame platform.

In a separate release, Stellantis showcased its range of next-gen platforms that detailed a body-on-frame construction for its largest ‘Frame’ platform, with claimed range figures standing at 800km from a large battery pack that could measure up to 200kWh.

As for the Peugeot Inception concept, Stellantis is hoping its high-tech i-Cockpit will make an impression at CES, which the company says has the potential to “reinvent the whole automobile experience”.

Other than that, the company remains tight-lipped as to what we can expect to see from the keynote address, other than stating the presentation will showcase a range of “clean, safe and affordable” products from Stellantis.

The presentation will take place on January 5 at 2023 CES, hosted at the Venetian Palazzo in Las Vegas.