Prices and Specs Confirmed for Nissan Patrol Warrior by Premcar, Arrives December

Premcar has confirmed pricing and specification details for the almighty Nissan Patrol Warrior ahead of its December arrival.

A little more than a week ago, Premcar confirmed the Patrol Warrior was entering production at its all-new Victorian manufacturing line, and now we’ve got pricing details set in stone.

Priced at $101,160 before on-road costs, the Nissan Patrol Warrior, positioning it atop the Patrol family, above the entry-level Patrol Ti – priced at $84,900 and the previous range-topping Patrol Ti-L, which is priced at $97,600.

It’s worth noting that the Patrol Warrior comes based on the base Ti grade, which means that the majority of premium touches are still reserved for the more luxurious Ti-L, though what it lacks in refinement, it more than makes up for with go-anywhere hardware.

Headlining the long list of upgrades Premcar has cooked up for the Patrol includes a bespoke wheel, tyre and suspension package, including a 50mm lift kit, new front and rear springs, 18-inch alloys wrapped in all-terrain tyres, a 120kg GVM upgrade, a new tow bar and a 2.5mm steel bash plate.

Over the standard Patrol, the Warrior offers a 40mm wider track than the Ti, paired with an extreme 40-degree approach able, 23.3 degree departure angle – even with the tow bar – and a re-engineered hydrualic body control motion system.

There’s also a heap of black exterior highlights over the standard Patrol Ti, a side-mounted bi-modal exhaust system and a new black interior theme inside the cabin with alcantara highlights and some Warrior badging.

If you want to soak up all the upgrades in video form, you can check out a walkaround courtesy of Premcar’s Engineering Chief, Bernie Quinn here.

The Nissan Patrol Warrior by Premcar will be offered in four colours, including Brilliant Silver, Black Obsidian, Gun Metallic and Moonstone White.

“The Patrol Warrior by Premcar has been developed specifically for Australian conditions and is the product of some of Australia’s leading car-making know-how,” says Premcar’s Bernie Quinn.

“It’s been developed after thousands of hours of intensive research by our dedicated team of automotive industry engineering and manufacturing specialists, and we’re incredibly proud to launch the latst addition to the Warrior range.”

Premcar says that first-in-line buyers can expect to take delivery of their Patrol Warrior by Christmas time.