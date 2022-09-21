AMG Car News Hybrid Mercedes-Benz Turbo

2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance previewed, debuts September 21

Alexi Falson

Mercedes-AMG has given us a short teaser of the upcoming C 63 S E Performance ahead of its official unveiling later today, with an F1-derived hybrid powertrain set to replace the iconic V8 engine.

Mercedes-AMG calls the downsizing from a V8 to a turbocharged four-cylinder a “technology transfer from Formula 1” that it hopes will appease enthusiasts while meeting increasingly stringent emissions laws.

The company says that its turbo four-pot hybrid design will exceed power and torque outputs of the current twin-turbo V8 thanks to its clever F1-inspired design. For those wondering, the current C 63 S is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 375kW and 700Nm.

Mercedes-AMG is going to use a revised version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder powering the A 45 S and throw an electric motor assist system into the mix, over the rear axle, that will produce at least 480kW of  combined power – according to earlier information officially released.

It’s also anticipated that the C 63 S E Performance will feature an all-wheel drive system, replacing the stock rear-wheel drive platform, with power thrown to the wheels via a nine-speed torque-converter automatic.

So far, the only details we’ve had confirmed by Mercedes-AMG is that the C 63 S E Performance is rated at 6.9L/100km on the combined cycle, with electricity consumption standing at 11.7kWh/100km.

The car in question is set for a digital debut on September 21, at 4:00pm (CEST), which translates to around midnight tonight in Australia. Stay tuned.

