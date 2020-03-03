2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S ‘992’ unveiled with 478kW

The king is back. Introducing the all-new, 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S 992. It has just been revealed online, although it was supposed to make a more public debut at the Geneva motor show, which has been cancelled this year due to health concerns.

Nonetheless, the 911 Turbo S is, as expected, faster, more powerful, and more advanced than the model it replaces. It’s based on the latest-generation 992 family, featuring the new-look full-width taillights, curvy wheel arches, and latest-gen interior.

Let’s get straight into the important bits. The engine is a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six, like before, yet even more evolved. It features larger VTG (variable geometry) turbochargers, piezo injectors, and a new intake system with four exterior inlets (engine cover, rear wings, and the trademark side intakes).

As a result, the new engine produces a very serious 478kW (650hp) and a whopping 800Nm. Matched up to a new, Turbo-specific eight-speed dual-clutch auto transmission, the 992 Turbo S covers 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.7 seconds. However, Porsche says the 0-200km/h sprint is particularly impressive, taking a claimed 8.9 seconds (down from 9.9 seconds in the outgoing model).

All of the power is managed through an updated Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive system, which is now able to distribute up to 500Nm of torque to the front wheels. There’s also a new generation PASM chassis management system that’s sportier than before, with faster-responding and more precisely controlled dampers that help to provide “significant advantages to the driving dynamics,” Porsche says.

In terms of the exterior design, there’s wider air intakes in the front end with bespoke dual front light modules, LED matrix headlights, a pneumatically extendable front spoiler, muscular wheel arches that provide 45mm and 20mm of extra width front and rear, and a larger rear wing that helps provide 15 per cent more downforce than before. There’s also some new-look 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels that wear 255/35 front and 315/30 tyres, respectively.

Passengers are treated to the 992-generation cabin layout with crisp new technologies and decor. Up on the dash is a 10.9-inch touch-screen multimedia system, with Porsche’s latest centre console design and cascading controls down below. Meanwhile the driver gets a GT sports steering wheel and views a semi-digital instrument cluster. A pair of 18-way power-adjustable seats reside in the front, displaying stitching inspired by the 930 911 Turbo.

In Australia the 911 Turbo S will come with the Sport Chrono pack as standard with the Porsche Track Precision app, a Bose sound system, heated front seats, digital radio, the Comfort Access pack, and lane change assist.

The 2021 911 Turbo S will go on sale in Australia during the second half of this year. It will be available in coupe and cabriolet forms, with prices starting from $473,900 for the coupe and from $494,900 for the cabrio (excluding on-road costs).