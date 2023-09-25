Abarth Confirms $58,900 Price Tag for 2024 500e Electric Hatch, Arrives Later This Year

Abarth has confirmed that its little 500e range will be arriving in Australia later this year with price tags kicking off from $58,900 for its battery-electric hatch.

Abarth says that two variants will be hitting the market Down Under, including the base 500e Turismo and the limited-edition Scorpionissima, which is priced at a slight premium over the Turismo at $60,500 before on-road costs.

The Scorpionissima will be the first to hit the market, with the more affordable Turismo following suit.

Both variants come powered by a single electric motor mounted at the front axle producing 113.7kW of power and 235Nm of torque, enough to propel the micro hatch up to 100km/h in 7.0 seconds.

That gives the Abarth 500e some significant power and torque premiums over the standard Fiat 500e, which produces 87kW of power and 220Nm of torque from its single electric motor, sprinting to 100km/h in a more leisurely 9 seconds.

Juice for the electric motor comes supplied by a 42kWh lithium-ion battery pack promising 252km of range, while the standard 500e promises range figures of 311km on the European test cycle.

The pack can be DC fast charged up to speeds of 85kW, bringing it up to 80% in 35-minutes.

For those worried the electrification of a hot-hatch legend might take away from its charm, Abarth says its signature noises will carry over in the electrified age thanks to a new ‘Abarth Sound Generator’ that replicates the sound of its iconic Record Monza exhaust system.

Exterior colour options for the Abarth 500e Scorpionissima include Acid Green and Poison Blue, with a titanium grey finish for the 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.

The Turismo will be available in a choice of Antidote White, Venom Black, Acid Green, Poison Blue and Adrenaline Red.

Inside, the 500e picks up alcantara upholstery with laser-etched Scorpions on the head rests, a set of sport seats and a familiar cabin layout to the standard Abarth 595 Competizione.

Standard equipment for the Fiat 500e includes LED headlights, a eco-leather upholstery, a 7.0-inch TFT display and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.