Aussie Production for Hardcore Nissan Patrol Warrior by Premcar Kicks Off, Arrives October

The wizards over at Premcar have confirmed that Australian production for the halo, off-road Patrol Warrior has officially kicked off ahead of the first examples making their way to Nissan showrooms next month.

After a lengthy research, development and testing process, Premcar has signed off on the production version of the Patrol Warrior which is now hitting the production floor at its new Victorian manufacturing line.

On the styling front, over the standard Patrol, Premcar’s flagship treatment for the Patrol has resulted in a new bumper bar topping a red bash black, a dark finish for the front grille – replacing the previous chrome finish.

It comes riding on a set of 18-inch alloys wrapped in 34.4-inch Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tyres, paired with a brand new hydraulic body motion control suspension system that makes do without anti-roll bars for superior off-road body articulation.

Over the standard Patrol, Premcar has lifted the package by 50mm, while the track sits 40mm wider.

The body also measures 84mm wider and 94mm longer than the standard Patrol, with power still supplied by Nissan’s stock 5.6-litre V8 pushing out 298kW/560Nm, though you’ll find a new bi-model exhaust system with side pipes.

Prices are yet to be finalised, but should be confirmed ahead of the Patrol Warrior by Premcar hitting dealerships in October.

“It was a proud moment watching the first Nissan Patrol Warrior by Premcar models progress along our new assembly line” says Premcar’s Engineering Director, Bernie Quinn.

“To create this amazing off-road SUV, the Premcar team has broadened the award-winning Nissan Patrol’s already impressive abilities across a range of road surfaces, from smooth tarmac to rough terrain and everything in between.”

Quinn added that “from October, Australian customers will get to enjoy this eagerly awaited new Warrior model series and we can’t wait to see them in Nissan showrooms.”