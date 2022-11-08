Porsche Taycan production hits 100,000 units milestone

The Porsche Taycan has just surpassed a major milestone, with production hitting an impressive 100,000 units this week since manufacturing began in 2019.

Production of the Taycan, Porsche’s first fully electric vehicle, takes place in Zuffenhausen, Germany. And since its launch, it has become one of the company’s most popular models. During 2021 Porsche sold 41,296 examples of the Taycan around the world, outselling the 911 (38,464 – a record year), the Panamera (30,220), and the 718 Boxster and Cayman (20,502).

The most popular markets so far for the Taycan have been the USA, China and the UK. However, even in Australia, where electric vehicles are not as popular as they are overseas, the Taycan has been selling comparatively well. During 2021 the local arm sold 531 Taycans, according to VFACTS figures, making it the second-best selling model of that year for Porsche.

Buyers have a wide variety of models and variants to choose from, including sedan and Cross Turismo crossover body styles, with a rear-wheel drive version of the sedan opening up the entry end of the range, up to the bullet-fast Turbo S. Kevin Giek, vice president of the Taycan model line, said:

The 100,000th example rolled off the production line on November 7. It was a Turbo S finished in Neptune Blue, and will be shipped off to its lucky owner in the UK.