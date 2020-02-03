Porsche Exclusive announces bespoke options for Taycan

Porsche’s exclusive department, creatively called Porsche Exclusive, is showcasing its new range of upgrade and personalisation possibilities for the Taycan electric performance sedan.

The department is revealing some of the 90 different upgrade possibilities with a couple of show cars. Buyers can choose from three Sport Design packs for the exterior, with unique inserts for the front spoiler, side skirts, and side sections of the rear diffuser.

At the front you might also notice the spectacular LED matrix headlight option with Dynamic Light System Plus. These use a three-dimensional circuit board graphic within the headlight housing, with Glacier Ice Blue elements for the daytime running lights.

To top off the exterior Porsche Exclusive proposes a set of unique 21-inch Exclusive Design alloy wheels, featuring aeroblade spokes made from forged and milled carbon combine. They promise excellent aerodynamics to help with efficiency, as well as pure lightness for improved performance. In fact, over 3kg is reduced from each wheel’s weight compared with the regular items.

Turning to the interior, there are of course a range of colour and trim options available. You can go for matt carbon fibre for the door cards and centre console, while an accent package adds splashes contrasting colours, with seat belts in Blackberry, Bordeaux Red, Crayon, Graphite Blue, Lime Beige, Meranti Brown, Slate Grey, or Truffle Brown.

Buyers can go through the standard Porsche options list as well to fully customise their order. The Taycan 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S will go on sale in Australia during the first half of this year, with deliveries scheduled to commence during the fourth quarter. All feature an electric powertrain. Prices are yet to be announced.