Porsche Exclusive announces bespoke options for Taycan

February 3, 2020
Car News, Electric, Porsche

Porsche’s exclusive department, creatively called Porsche Exclusive, is showcasing its new range of upgrade and personalisation possibilities for the Taycan electric performance sedan.

The department is revealing some of the 90 different upgrade possibilities with a couple of show cars. Buyers can choose from three Sport Design packs for the exterior, with unique inserts for the front spoiler, side skirts, and side sections of the rear diffuser.

At the front you might also notice the spectacular LED matrix headlight option with Dynamic Light System Plus. These use a three-dimensional circuit board graphic within the headlight housing, with Glacier Ice Blue elements for the daytime running lights.

To top off the exterior Porsche Exclusive proposes a set of unique 21-inch Exclusive Design alloy wheels, featuring aeroblade spokes made from forged and milled carbon combine. They promise excellent aerodynamics to help with efficiency, as well as pure lightness for improved performance. In fact, over 3kg is reduced from each wheel’s weight compared with the regular items.

Turning to the interior, there are of course a range of colour and trim options available. You can go for matt carbon fibre for the door cards and centre console, while an accent package adds splashes contrasting colours, with seat belts in Blackberry, Bordeaux Red, Crayon, Graphite Blue, Lime Beige, Meranti Brown, Slate Grey, or Truffle Brown.

Buyers can go through the standard Porsche options list as well to fully customise their order. The Taycan 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S will go on sale in Australia during the first half of this year, with deliveries scheduled to commence during the fourth quarter. All feature an electric powertrain. Prices are yet to be announced.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Porsche Exclusive shows off options for new 992 911Porsche Exclusive shows off options for new 992 911 January 22, 2019
McLaren MSO announces 'Defined' options for 57GT & 570SMcLaren MSO announces 'Defined' options for 57GT & 570S February 12, 2018
'Q by Aston Martin' announces intense options for Valkyrie'Q by Aston Martin' announces intense options for Valkyrie January 24, 2019
McLaren announces exclusive 570S Spider Design EditionsMcLaren announces exclusive 570S Spider Design Editions April 20, 2018

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive