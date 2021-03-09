2021 Genesis GV70 initial details confirmed for Australia

The mid-size luxury SUV market will soon get a shakeup thanks to the introduction of the Genesis GV70, which, today, has been confirmed to go on sale in Australia during the second quarter of this year.

This is the second SUV from the brand, following the launch of the GV80. It shows off Genesis’s latest ‘Athletic Elegnce’ design language, with hallmarks such as split horizontal headlights and taillights, the signature crest front grille with a G-Matrix mesh pattern, and short front and rear overhangs.

Four main variant levels have been confirmed for Australia, spanning the 2.5T RWD, 2.5T AWD, 2.2D AWD, and 3.5T AWD Sport. All will be available with an optional Luxury Package, while the three entry models will be available with an optional Sport Line Package (3.5T AWD Sport already comes with similar kit).

The two entry models get Hyundai Motor Group’s fresh 2.5-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine, which in the GV70 produces 224kW at 5800rpm and 422Nm between 1650-4000rpm. Overseas, this setup offers a 0-100km/h time of 6.1 seconds. Details regarding the official fuel consumption are yet to be announced.

Going for the 2.2D gets you a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder that develops 154kW at 3800rpm, and 440Nm between 1750-2750rpm. According to overseas figures, this’ll do 0-100km/h in 7.9 seconds. Again, fuel consumption figures for Australia are yet to be confirmed.

At the top of the range is the new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6. It develops an impressive 279kW at 5800rpm, and 530Nm between 1300-4500rpm. These figures give the established European rivals a run for their money. In fact, overseas specs claim 0-100km/h takes just 5.1 seconds. That’s very close to the 285kW/500Nm BMW X3 M40i (4.8 seconds) and quicker than the 294kW/550Nm Jaguar F-PACE P400 (5.4).

All engines are connected to an eight-speed auto transmission, with 19-inch alloy wheels for the four-cylinder variants, and 21-inch wheels for the 3.5T. The top model also comes with adaptive suspension with Road-Preview technology as standard, and a limited-slip differential.

Inside, the GV70 showcases a huge 14.5-inch touch-screen media interface with hand controller, packing sat-nav with augmented reality view functionality, live traffic updates, digital radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a nine-speaker (at minimum) sound system.

Safety features are also plentiful, with surround-view parking cameras, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist with steering assist, and of course autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, all as standard. Some of these items are optional on some of the Euro competitors.

Going for the Luxury Package adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated rear seats, head-up display, Nappa leather, three-zone climate control, and a high-end 16-speaker sound system by Lexicon, among other things. Speaking about the new model, Genesis Motors Australia CEO, Jun Heo, said:

“We are delighted to announce the introduction of the brand new GV70, as our second Genesis SUV in Australia. The first-ever GV70 applies the Genesis Athletic Elegance design philosophy to the medium SUV while showcasing an array of advanced safety and technology, all to deliver unprecedented luxury.”

Genesis says prices will be announced closer to the official launch, which is taking place in the second quarter. This will be quite an exciting model for the market, especially as the mid-size SUV segment is one of the most popular. See below for highlight features and options.