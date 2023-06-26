MY24 Range Rover Evoque update gains styling tweaks and added tech

JLR has taken the wraps off its updated Range Rover Evoque lineup, with the company sticking by its existing powertrains but adding a revised styling package and more interior tech as standard.

On the styling front, the Evoque casts a very familiar shadow to its predecessors, with a reworked front grille design, a set of shiny new Pixel LED headlights and a new set of daytime running lamps.

It’s much the same affair at the rear end, with only minor tweaks to the taillight design that is more seamless than before, with JLR adding an Autobiography variant of the P250 to the lineup.

Inside, it’s much the same upgrade JLR gave the MY2024 Discovery Sport recently, with the latest 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment display sitting on the dash, which receives wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Amazon Alexa voice commands.

The Evoque picks up an eSIM as standard, which means it can download software updates over the air as JLR rolls them out.

In terms of powertrains, JLR is sticking with its two existing variants, with the Evoque P250 and the range-topping P300e plug-in hybrid.

The P300e has received an updated battery chemistry that results in more all-electric driving range, with JLR claiming a theoretical 66km, or real-world figures of 48km from the 14.9kWh battery pack which can be DC fast-charged.

Combined outputs from the 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder paired with an electric motor stand at 227kW, which the company says translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds.

Full pricing details for the MY24 Range Rover Evoque can be found below, with the first deliveries expected to reach Australia in the fourth-quarter of 2023 (excludes on-road costs):

Range Rover Evoque Dynamic SE P250: $81,800

Range Rover Evoque Dynamic HSE P250: $88,100

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography P250: $99,550

Range Rover Evoque Dynamic HSE P300e: $108,000

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography P300e: $117,300