Lego releases monster 2336-piece classic Land Rover Defender 90

If you can’t get enough of Lego, the Land Rover Defender – or both – you’ll be pleased to know the toy company has launched its latest Icons set with a 2336-piece recreation of the Defender 90.

Priced from $369.99 here in Australia, Lego’s latest celebration of automotive icons allows buyers to assemble both a stock standard Defender 90, as well as create a number of off-road variations.

The model measures in at 32cm long, and includes off-road accessories like a snorkel air intake, roof racks, bumper bar with an inbuilt winch, side rails, traction plates and a toolbox.

Lego’s Defender 90 features a functioning steering rack and suspension system, and has an interior design that mirrors that of the classic Defender 90.

The Lego Icons Defender 90 will be available for Lego VIP members from April 1, online from April 4 and at selected retail stores from July. Director of Land Rover Classic, Paul Barritt, said:

“Defender is synonymous with adventure and this new Lego set is a perfect way to capture the spirit of an incomparable, unstoppable automotive icon, whilst also sharing the playside side of the vehicle.”