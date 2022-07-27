430kW Kia EV6 GT begins tuning in Australia, confirmed for Q4 launch

The first examples of the high-performance Kia EV6 GT variant have arrived here in Australia after completing a gruelling round of testing at the Nurburgring with Aussie engineers behind the wheel. Local tuning is now getting underway ahead of its showroom arrival here during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Kia is hoping to create the “most dynamically capable Kia product ever developed for Australia”, while remaining usable on the rough and tumble of Australian roads. It was first tested back in Germany with the hunt for “B-grade roads” that replicate Aussie conditions.

This was mixed with a heap of track time out on the Nurburgring, where Kia says there was “no concerns” even after lap after lap, managing in a “confident, grippy and stable” manner. Kia’s Australian ride and handling engineer, Graeme Gambold, spoke about the testing in a statement, saying:

“The GT had to raise the bar substantially and is a testament to how far Kia has come from a vehicle dynamics and performance perspective. It is a confident GT which can be pushed hard, driven spiritedly, is forgiving on our roads and equally for the performance enthusiasts, a very capable GT on the track when flicked to GT mode.”

The EV6 GT will boast an impressive power system for its class, with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive developing 430kW and 740Nm. However, Kia Australia is yet to confirm the final local specs. An acceleration target for the 0-100km/h sprint is set at 3.5 seconds.

Kia says that more details will come to the surface ahead of the EV6 GT’s official launch late this year. Until then, you can check out our long-form review and the usual 0-100km/h testing of the Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD here.