Polestar Hits Record Delivery Milestone with 50% Year-on-Year Increase

Polestar says that it is well on track to smashing outright delivery records after recording its best-ever delivery numbers in the third quarter of 2023.

All up, Polestar delivered 13,900 vehicles in the third quarter, marking a 50% jump over the same point last year.

Year-to-date, Polestar has delivered 41,700 vehicles around the globe, which is 37% higher than the first three quarters of 2022.

With the Polestar 4 hitting the Chinese market in the fourth quarter, Polestar forecasts it will deliver anywhere between 60,000 – 70,000 vehicles in 2023.

Locally, Polestar is expected to launch the Polestar 3 SUV in the early stages of 2024, followed by the larger Polestar 4 later in the year.

The company says that the Polestar 2’s growing popularity has helped drive high volumes, with buyers reportedly moving to higher variants that have helped Polestar secure higher margins than ever.

Polestar will release its financials in November, and says executives will “provide an update regarding actions to manage costs and improve margins to reach profitability in 2025.”

Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath has said that “we have delivered a strong quarter and expect higher margins for the rest of the year, as we continue to prioritise value over volume in our business.”

“We will soon have a compelling range of three distinctive cars, including two luxury SUVs, each addressing an exclusive luxury EV segment… with this, Polestar enters an exciting new period,” he added.