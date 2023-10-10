Volkswagen Takes ID.4 On 2000km Aussie Road Trip Ahead of 2024 Launch

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Volkswagen is drumming up excitement for the launch of its battery-electric ID.4 SUV with the company rounding out a 2000km Australian road trip.

Officially, Volkswagen says that Australian-bound ID.4 vehicles are set to enter production in March, 2024, with the first deliveries arriving in July.

Before then, though, Volkswagen’s Aussie Director, Michal Szaniecki has been silently cruising his way up the East Coast, visiting six dealerships to give punters a look at its next-gen SUV before the official launch.

The journey saw Szaniecki tackle 2000km of driving, leaving VW’s Sydney HQ in Zetland, stopping by Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, the Sunshine Coast, Rockhampton and Mackay.

“The facts and figures about our ID range are known, but none of those conveys how it makes you feel,” says Szaniecki.

“Even Australia’s steady open road speed limit – low by Germany’s standards – is conducive to extending range,” he added.

While a full breakdown of prices and specifications are yet to be confirmed by Volkswagen, we do know that a pair of ID.4 versions will be touching down in 2024.

Australian buyers pick up a refreshed ID.4 with a more potent electric motor combined with a larger battery pack, making it a more usable option for the long distances we’re used to Down Under.

The entry-level ID.4 Pro Performance will come powered by a single, rear-mounted electric motor pushing out 150kW of power and 310Nm of torque, with range figures standing at 520km on the WLTP test cycle from a 77kWh battery pack.

It is expected to be joined by a dual-motor, all-wheel drive performance flagship, known as the GTX in Europe, which kicks out 220kW of power and drops the 0-100km/h sprint time to 6.2 seconds.

Volkswagen will update us on the full range of price & specification details for the ID.4 midsize SUV closer to its launch next year.