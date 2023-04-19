Polestar 4 coupe SUV revealed, becomes company’s fastest production model

Polestar has taken the wraps off the Polestar 4, a vehicle described as a “new breed of SUV coupe” which just so happens to be the company’s fastest production vehicle yet. It’s set to arrive in Australia some time in 2024.

We’ll let you be the judge of the styling , though it’s clear to see that Polestar hasn’t used a generic mould while styling its coupe SUV which features a sleek and more focussed design than a traditional crossover package.

In terms of its size, the Polestar 4 measures in at 4839mm long by 2139mm wide and stands 1544mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2999mm. It features a full-length glass roof as standard, and no rear windscreen.

Now, the exciting stuff. The Polestar 4 range features a choice of single- and dual-motor setups, the most powerful of which throws up 400kW/686Nm which can cover 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

There’s also a single motor variant on the way that produces 200kW/343Nm, with juice for both variants supplied by a 102kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers 560km of range in the powerhouse and 600km in the long range single motor variant.

The pack can be fast-charged at up to 200kW, with the Polestar 4 picking up vehicle-to-load functionality and a heat pump as standard. The dual-motor flagship comes with adaptive suspension as standard, and wheel sizes range from 20 to 22 inches, with rubber supplied by Pirelli and Michelin.

Inside, the front of the cabin is incredibly minimalistic, with just a single rotary dial sitting in the centre console that allows for some added storage options.

The dashboard is dominated by a 15.4-inch landscape display powered by Android Automotive and a powerful Snapdragon chip that allows for over-the-air updates, with a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system fitted as standard. There’s also a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.7-inch head-up display for the driver.

As per usual with Polestar, the safety equipment list is generous, with 12 cameras, a radar system and 12 ultrasonic sensors fitted as standard, while Polestar’s semi-autonomous Pilot Pack remains an optional extra.

Polestar says pricing will kick off from 60,000 euros (about AU$98,000) for the long-range single motor variant, while prices for the dual-motor variant are unconfirmed at this point.

The company says the Polestar 4 will hit the Chinese market first, with production kicking off in November, with a wider launch planned for other markets including Australia in early 2024.