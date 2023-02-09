Polestar 3 fully electric SUV arrives in Australia Q1 2024, prices from $132,900

Polestar has confirmed final starting prices for its exciting new Polestar 3 large, fully electric SUV, which is due to launch in Australia in the first quarter of 2024. It will join the existing Polestar 2 mid-sizer.

Prices were originally announced to start from $135,000, but that was an indicative figure. Now, the local arm has confirmed two variants, including a Long range Dual motor and Long range Dual motor with Performance Pack.

Both of these are powered by a 111kWh battery that offers an impressive range of 610km. It feeds two electric motors – one at each axle – combining to generate 360kW and 840Nm. The Performance Pack option takes that up to 380kW and 910Nm. Acceleration claims are yet to be announced.

In Australia the new model will come standard with air suspension, a panoramic glass roof, LED lighting, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a 14.5-inch centre touch-screen running Android Automotive operating system, with Google services built in.

The media interface runs on a next-gen Snapdragon Cockpit Platform by Qualcomm, and features a Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform offering cloud-connected adaptability. The chassis supports a Torque Vectoring Dual Clutch system for the rear axle as well, with decoupling capability for single-motor driving to optimise efficiency.

For the first model year Australian customers are treated to the Plus Pack and Pilot Pack as standard. These include various premium features, including a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, soft-close doors, head-up display, and the comprehensive Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control suite.

The new model is available to order now, and in fact Polestar Australia says it has already taken in almost 7000 expressions of interest from potential customers. It launches locally in the first quarter of next year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2024 Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor: $132,900

2024 Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack: $141,900