Polestar Teams up with Mobileye for Polestar 4’s Autonomous Driving Tech, Arrives 2024

Polestar has confirmed a new partnership with autonomous driving specialists, Mobileye, to help create the world’s first production car featuring the company’s ‘chauffeur’ driving tech.

The collaboration will likely see Polestar’s future lineup adopting the Mobileye Chauffer autonomous driving tech that will be pioneered by the Polestar 4 later this year.

The company says that the new tech will offer “eyes-off, point-to-point autonomous driving on highways,” as well as eyes-on autonomous assistance in other driving scenarios.

The Polestar 4, which has officially gone on sale in the Chinese market, is set for a global launch in 2024 that will include Australian deliveries.

It will come offered in a choice of single and dual-motor variants, the most modest of which pushes out 200kW of power and 343Nm and around 600km of range from its 102kWh battery pack.

Upgrading to the flagship dual-motor variant brings power outputs to a very healthy 400kW of power and 686Nm of torque, dropping its 0-100km/h time to just 3.8 seconds alongside a range drop down to 560km.

“A collaboration with Mobileye can significantly push innovation in our Polestar 4 electric performance SUV coupe,” says Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

“We know that driving yourself is not always fun and exciting – this technology means our customers could enable autonomous driving when they want, making all future journeys enjoyable,” Ingenlath added.

The news comes as Polestar celebrates its 150,000th unit production milestone over the past three years; 3,000 of which have made their way to Australian roads.

Moving forward, the addition of the Polestar 4 SUV will no doubt help to increase Polestar’s market share, considering just how popular SUVs are with the Australian buying public.