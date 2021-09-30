Polestar 2 price confirmed for Australia, starts from $59,900

Volvo’s electrified sub-brand and subsidiary of Geely, Polestar, has confirmed some very competitive price tags for the Polestar 2 in Australia, which is scheduled to arrive locally early next year.

The local division, which was only recently set up, has confirmed the Polestar 2 will be offered in three main variant levels, kicking off with the Standard Range single motor, then up to the Long Range single motor, and topping out at the Long Range dual motor.

In a world where electric vehicles are usually quite expensive compared with their petrol-powered brothers and sisters, the new Polestar prices look very attractive indeed. The entry model starting price is $59,900 (MSRP). That equals the Tesla Model 3 starting price exactly, and undercuts the Hyundai IONIQ 5 (from $71,900), and likely the Genesis GV60.

For that, buyers get the entry 64kWh battery, sending power to a single motor (front axle) that is capable of producing 165kW and 330Nm. Accelerating across 0-100km/h takes a claimed 7.4 seconds, while the full charge range is 440km (WLTP).

Moving up to the Long Range single motor, which starts from $64,900, it’s basically the same as the variant above only the battery is swapped out for a bigger 78kWh unit. Motor power is slightly up, at 170kW, and the 0-100km/h time is the same. However, the range figure is an impressive 540km.

At the top the Long Range dual motor version starts from $69,900. Even that price is quite attractive for a flagship model, well undercutting the Tesla Model 3 Performance, which starts from $86,472. It even undercuts the entry IONIQ 5.

The flagship model here uses a 78kWh battery, offering a range of 480km. The dual motors also develop a combined output of 300kW and 660Nm, which is enough to see 0-100km/h done and dusted in just 4.7 seconds.

Local buyers will also be offered three different option packs, including Pilot Pack, Plus Pack, and Performance Pack. The Pilot Pack brings in a suite of very advanced driver assist technologies, while the Plus Pack adds premium equipment and features, such as a 13-speaker sound system, heated rear seats, and black ash trimmings.

The Performance Pack is available only on the flagship variant and includes adjustable Ohlins dampers, Brembo brakes, and a set of 20-inch forged alloy wheels, along with a variety of ‘Swedish gold’ details throughout.

All models will come covered by a five-year warranty, five years roadside assistance, and five years scheduled services. Speaking about its upcoming arrival, Samantha Johnson, head of Polestar Australia, said:

“True to the Polestar brand identity, our aim is to offer a premium, all-electric solution at an attainable level for a great proportion of Australian motorists. We are confident that the Polestar brand experience will hit the right note with Australian EV enthusiasts, and we anticipate that the Polestar 2 with its compelling ownership proposition will attract many more Australians to all-electric mobility.”

The Polestar 2 officially goes on sale in Australia in January, 2022, which is a bit behind what the company originally planned for; November. However, we suspect COVID’s ugly head popped in and caused some delays here. See below for the starting prices (excludes on-road costs):

2022 Polestar 2 Standard range single motor: $59,900

2022 Polestar 2 Long range single motor: $64,900

2022 Polestar 2 Long range dual motor: $69,900

Pilot Pack: $5000

Plus Pack: $6000

Performance Pack: $8000