2022 Mercedes-AMG C63 2.0T hybrid spotted, looks extremely quick (video)

Some prototype versions of the next-gen, W206 2022-2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 have been spotted, absolutely flogging around the Nurburgring in Germany, featuring the controversial new 2.0T hybrid powertrain.

Yes, the next-gen C 63 S will loose its famous V8 sound and instead feature a silent-able hybrid system. Mercedes-AMG confirmed the powertrain earlier this year, although stopping short of specifically confirming it for the next hypo C-Class.

Falling under a newly-formed “E Performance” sub-brand, the system comprises of a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder, based on the M139 engine from the AMG A45S. However, AMG says it is further developing the unit so it will “again surpass the world’s highest litre output” of any production four-cylinder engine. That means more than the current 310kW, and in fact the company has said it will offer “more than 330kW” alone.

The boost in power is set to be helped by an advanced turbocharger system that features an integrated electric motor. This motor helps the turbine spin and spool up, reducing or even eliminating turbo-lag, so the engine can provide immediate response just like the electric hybrid side of things.

Speaking of which, paired up to the M139 is an electric motor system that also unleashes 150kW. That puts the combined output at “over 480kW”, according to AMG. So, to all those worried about losing power or performance over the current twin-turbo V8 C 63 S, which develops 375kW, you can rest easy knowing this thing will be a lot faster. AMG has previously said in a statement:

“The total power and the total torque enable future AMG models to achieve driving performance that even surpasses comparable, current vehicles with V8 engines without hybrid drive.”

Interestingly, the 2.0T engine looks like it will be mounted longitudinally, suggesting a big rear-wheel drive bias. But strangely, the electric motor and battery system is mounted at the rear axle. Entwined in all of that is a limited-slip differential and a separate two-speed transmission. A regular MCT dual-clutch transmission sits in the middle.

Usually, electric motors in high-performance cars send power only to the front wheels. Whereas here, it looks like the electric motor might only assist the rear.

As you can see in the spy video below the system looks extremely quick. We obviously can’t say for absolute sure that these are C 63 prototypes, but they certainly seem like it. Telltale signs include quad-outlet exhausts, a fat and low stance, wide wheels, and just the sheer speed of the things. It looks like AMG is testing both sedan and wagon versions, too.

The exhaust does sound very quiet, but we suspect engineers have fit up such a system on purpose for testing purposes, and to deter onlookers from thinking these are anything special. Check them out below.