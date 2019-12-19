Polestar 2 offers class-leading 1500kg towing capacity

December 19, 2019
Car News, Electric, Polestar, Volvo

Premium Volvo brand, Polestar, has confirmed some more specs for its new Polestar 2 electric mid-sizer, including its towing and cargo-carrying capacities, ahead of its market arrival next year.

The Polestar 2 was unveiled in February this year. It is, as the name suggests, the second stand-alone model from the Chinese-owned Swedish brand, following the Polestar 1. It’s pitched as a fully electric alternative to the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series and co, and in that sense its direct rival is the Tesla Model 3.

Polestar has just confirmed the 2 will offer an impressive braked towing capacity of 1500kg, which it says is the top of the class. Buyers will be able to option for an electric-folding tow bar, bringing in an easy boost in practicality. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 offers a braked towing capacity of up to 1000kg, depending on the variant.

If that’s not enough, the Polestar 2 also offers a cargo space of 440 litres, made up of 405L in the rear section and another 35L under the bonnet at the front. There’s also an optional accessory roof rack system that can support an additional 75kg worth of luggage or outdoor equipment.

The Polestar 2 is on sale now in some markets via online ordering or directly through Polestar, with prices starting from 39,900 euros. Orders placed before December 31 will receive priority delivery, guaranteed in 2020. Speaking about the packaging of the new eco-friendly vehicle, Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said:

“Polestar 2 is an electric performance fastback that supports an active lifestyle. It adapts to your needs; it is truly flexible. We know our customers value this flexibility and something especially relevant to tomorrow’s EV buyers – a distinct lack of compromise.”

As a reminder, the 2 features a 78kWh battery pack that offers a range of 500km. Connected up to two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 300kW and 660Nm, acceleration across the 0-100km/h sprint is claimed in 5.0 seconds.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Holden offers 7-year warranty for new Commodore & EquinoxHolden offers 7-year warranty for new Commodore & Equinox March 9, 2018
2019 BMW 330e offers increased range, gets 'XtraBoost' mode2019 BMW 330e offers increased range, gets 'XtraBoost' mode October 29, 2018
Pre-orders for Polestar 1 now open in 18 countriesPre-orders for Polestar 1 now open in 18 countries March 13, 2018
First Polestar 1 prototypes go into production in SwedenFirst Polestar 1 prototypes go into production in Sweden October 4, 2018

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive