Bentley to launch 5 new fully electric vehicles from 2025

Bentley has announced plans to accelerate its multi-billion-pound electrified ‘Beyond100’ strategy, confirming it will launch 5 new electric vehicles from 2025 and onward.

Bentley says that its new ‘five-in-five’ plan will see the introduction of a new all-electric creation year-by-year from 2025, as the company attempts to become a leader in the space of luxurious all-electric vehicles.

The plan has been backed by the confirmation of additional investments totalling 2.5 billion pounds that will be channelled toward retooling of the company’s existing Crewe production facility to manufacture the next generation vehicles.

Bentley has already secured carbon-neutral certification for its Crewe factory, and hopes that by 2030, the production footprint of all its products and suppliers will receive the same carbon neutrality.

In the near future we can expect to see a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant of the Bentley Flying Spur arriving sometime this year, joining the Bentayga PHEV, as well as five new models.

Bentley’s current forecasts are that more than 20 per cent of its 2022 sales will come in the form of a hybrid variant, likely buoyed by the Bentayga PHEV.

The Flying Spur PHEV features a 2.9-litre V6 paired with an electric motor and 14.1kWh battery pack, producing a combined output of 405kW and 750Nm, enough to propel it from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and onto a top speed of 285km/h.

Prices are slated to start at around the $300,000 mark, before buyers start playing around with the extensive options list. Bentley’s chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark, said:

“The world is changing and we need to play our part in neutralising our environmental impact. That means delivering on our aim to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and reaffirming our role as the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”