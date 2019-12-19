BMW X5, X6, X7 receive Lane Change Assistant in Australia

December 19, 2019
BMW, Car News, Diesel, Hybrid, SUV

BMW Australia has announced an enhanced driver assistant technology called Lane Change Assistant for its X5, X6 and X7 models. The technology helps to boost safety via automatically checking the blind-spot during lane changes.

Lane Change Assistant will come standard on X6 models produced from August 2019, and X5 and X7 models produced from September, blending in with the Driving Assistant Professional package. The technology is capable of automatically steering the vehicle into a desired lane, once the on-board sensors and cameras are satisfied that it is safe to do so.

Once the lane change has been completed, the driver can then return to the lane guidance system which also provides steering assistance to keep the vehicle within the lane. It’s able to do this thanks to various radar sensors and cameras, and it can operate between speeds of 70km/h and up to 180km/h.

In Australia there are currently three variants of the X6 on sale (xDrive30d, xDrive40i, and M50i), along with six variants of the X5 (xDrive25d, xDrive30d, xDrive40i, xDrive45e, and M50d and M50i). The mighty X7 is available in three different guises (xDrive30d, M50d, and M50i).

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

2019 Jaguar XE & XF receive new 300 Sport variant2019 Jaguar XE & XF receive new 300 Sport variant April 20, 2018
Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio receive 5-star ANCAP safety ratingAlfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio receive 5-star ANCAP safety rating May 21, 2018
Summernats awarded Best Tourism Event, 32 to debut Skid LaneSummernats awarded Best Tourism Event, 32 to debut Skid Lane November 30, 2018
BMW X7 on sale in Australia in May, from $119,900BMW X7 on sale in Australia in May, from $119,900 March 4, 2019

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive