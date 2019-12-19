BMW X5, X6, X7 receive Lane Change Assistant in Australia

BMW Australia has announced an enhanced driver assistant technology called Lane Change Assistant for its X5, X6 and X7 models. The technology helps to boost safety via automatically checking the blind-spot during lane changes.

Lane Change Assistant will come standard on X6 models produced from August 2019, and X5 and X7 models produced from September, blending in with the Driving Assistant Professional package. The technology is capable of automatically steering the vehicle into a desired lane, once the on-board sensors and cameras are satisfied that it is safe to do so.

Once the lane change has been completed, the driver can then return to the lane guidance system which also provides steering assistance to keep the vehicle within the lane. It’s able to do this thanks to various radar sensors and cameras, and it can operate between speeds of 70km/h and up to 180km/h.

In Australia there are currently three variants of the X6 on sale (xDrive30d, xDrive40i, and M50i), along with six variants of the X5 (xDrive25d, xDrive30d, xDrive40i, xDrive45e, and M50d and M50i). The mighty X7 is available in three different guises (xDrive30d, M50d, and M50i).