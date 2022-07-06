Peugeot and Citroen announce price increases in Australia

French siblings Peugeot and Citroen have confirmed price increases across each of their respective lineups in Australia, in a move described by the brands as “unavoidable”.

The companies have said that in the wake of rising production and logistical costs, it was left with no option but to increase MLPs for the second time this year, as Citroen and Peugeot, owned by Stellantis, aim to cover its manufacturing and distribution costs.

The damage comes in the form of a 5.6 per cent increase for flagship variants of the Peugeot Partner and the Peugeot Expert, while all other Peugeot vehicles have been smacked with a 6 per cent price increase.

For Citroen, the C4 Shine has received a modest 2.6 per cent price increase while prices for the remainder of Citroen’s lineup have risen by 6 per cent.

The new prices are listed below, and are effective from July 1 this year (excludes on-road costs):

2022 Citroen C3 Shine: $32,267

2022 Citroen C4 Shine: $39,990

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Shine: $52,300

2022 Peugeot 508 GT Fastback: $63,431

2022 Peugeot 508 GT Sportswagon: $65,657

2022 Peugeot 508 GT Fastback PHEV: $81,610

2022 Peugeot 2008 Allure: $38,945

2022 Peugeot 2008 GT: $43,397

2022 Peugeot 2008 GT Sport: $51,188

2022 Peugeot 3008 Allure: $50,075

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT petrol: $53,414

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT diesel: $56,753

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport: $63,431

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Spor PHEV: $84,790

2022 Peugeot 5008 GT Sport: $65,657

2022 Peugeot 5008 GT diesel: $66,770

2022 Peugeot Partner short auto: $35,606

2022 Peugeot Partner long auto: $38,388

2022 Peugeot Partner Premium short auto: $38,096

2022 Peugeot Partner Premium long auto: $40,878

2022 Peugeot Expert City short manual: $43,397

2022 Peugeot Expert Pro short auto: $47,849

2022 Peugeot Expert Pro long manual: $46,736

2022 Peugeot Expert Pro long auto: $50,075

2022 Peugeot Expert Premium short auto: $51,039

2022 Peugeot Expert Premium long auto: $53,265

2022 Peugeot Boxer Pro long manual: $54,527