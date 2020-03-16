Ferrari suspends production until March 27 due to COVID-19

March 16, 2020
Ferrari, like many carmakers and manufacturers in general, has had to suspend production of its vehicles amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Italian marque, which produces vehicles in Italy only, has just announced it is halting manufacturing until March 27.

The company says it has made this decision for the employees’ well-being, while also following advice and government regulations to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. Speaking about the suspension, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said:

“At a time like this, my gratitude goes first and foremost to Ferrari’s women and men who, with their tremendous commitment over the past few days, have demonstrated the passion and dedication that defines our marque. And it is out of our respect for them, for their peace of mind and those of their families that we have decided on this course of action.”

Another issue that influenced the suspension of production is the slowing of supply chains for various components. Ferrari says that without the supply chain production cannot continue. However, all non-manufacturing activity will continue on a regular basis.

Italy has become the second largest country for confirmed coronavirus cases in the the world, following China. At the moment Italy as a nation is in lockdown, along with Spain and France.

