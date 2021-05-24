Australian-spec 2022 Isuzu MU-X previewed

Isuzu Ute Australia has sent out some preliminary details of the all-new 2022 Isuzu MU-X seven-seat SUV, which will be unveiled in full in the “coming months”.

The new model brings in a fresh exterior design, carrying over some cues from the new D-Max ute on which it is based. Angled bi-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights are embedded into the revised front bumper bar, with a fresh double-bar horizontal grille in the middle.

Isuzu will be offering up to 20-inch alloy wheels with the 2022 MU-X, giving it a more up-market look, while the rear end, as previously revealed, features wider and thinner taillights, a more seamless bumper bar design, and bolstered rear wheel arches for that muscular stance. Speaking about the new model, Isuzu Ute Australia managing director, Hiroyasu Sato, said:

“While it’s too early to reveal all the details, I’m proud to share that we’ve been working hard to ensure that our all-new Isuzu MU-X combines the latest technology and design with the proven formula of durability and reliability that Australian motorists have come to expect from Isuzu over the years.”

Inside, the 2022 MU-X will finally come with a modern touch-screen media interface, measuring 9.0 inches, offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Like the new D-Max, the materials around the dash and the tones applied are set to really boost quality and provide a more premium look and feel for the popular SUV.

The new model is also set to carry over a suite of advanced safety technologies from the D-Max, including blind-spot assist, lane-keep assist with automated steering help, and adaptive cruise control with autonomous emergency braking. Expect a rear-view camera as standard, and a plethora of airbags.

As for the powertrain, the completely overhauled 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder ‘4JJ’ engine from the D-Max will no doubt be used. It produces 140kW and 450Nm in the ute, which is up from 130kW and 430Nm in the outgoing models. Both a six-speed manual and auto could be offered, like in the D-Max.

Isuzu Australia confirms it will be offering a special Limited Edition Isuzu G-Shock watch to the first 1500 registered purchasers of the new SUV, which goes on sale in the coming months. Check out the quick preview video below for more.