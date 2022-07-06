2022 Kia Niro launches in Australia, priced from $44,380

Kia has lifted the lid on pricing and specifications for its new Niro in Australia, with a two-powertrain lineup presenting hybrid and full electric options.

While it took some time for Kia to bring the first-generation Niro to Australian shores, it has been quick to introduce the second-gen Niro to buyers here as it eyes off a spot in the local hybrid and EV segment.

Showcasing a brand-new styling package that mirrors the latest Sportage’s sharp front grille and headlight design, the all-new Niro has certainly taken a significant leap in terms of design.

Accompanying the all-new styling is a significant price premium over the outgoing Niro hybrid range, while the all-electric variant remains relatively unchanged.

Priced from $44,380, the entry-level Niro Hybrid S comes powered a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor producing a combined 104kW of power and 265Nm of torque, putting power to the ground via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Kia says the Hybrid returns combined fuel economy figures of 4.0L/100km.

Standard equipment for the Niro Hybrid S includes a set of 16-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, halogen headlights with a set of LED daytime running lamps, dual-zone climate control, cloth and leatherette upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera with rear parking sensors and rear-cross traffic alerts.

The infotainment system features an 8.0-inch display that receives digital radio, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Niro Hybrid GT-Line, which is priced from $50,030, receives the same powertrain with the addition of 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, 10-inch head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging and the option of a two-tone paint finish.

Stepping over to the Niro EV S brings the price to $65,300 and implants an electric motor over the front axle producing 150kW of power and 255Nm of torque, with power supplied by a 64.8kWh battery pack.

Kia says this translates to around 460km of driving, with energy consumption rated at 16.2kWh/100km, while the pack can be fast-charged from 10-80 per cent in around 43 minutes.

The Niro EV S receives a regenerative braking system, as well as a set of 17-inch alloys, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, two-tone grille finish and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Opting for the flagship Niro EV GT-Line builds atop the hybrid equivalent and adds 17-inch alloys, a vehicle-to-load adapter and an eight-speaker sound system from Harman/Kardon.

In terms of practicality, the hybrid Niro variants have a boot measuring 425L, while the Niro EV has a rear boot totaling 475L with an additional 20L at the front. The towing capacity has increased from 300kg to 750kg for the Niro EV, while the hybrid can tow up to 1300kg.

The Niro range retains Kia’s seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, with the battery packs and e-motor covered by a seven-year/150,000km warranty. Prices for the 2022 Niro hybrid and EV start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Niro Hybrid S: $44,380

2022 Niro Hybrid GT-Line: $50,030

2022 Niro EV S: $65,300

2022 Niro EV GT-Line: $72,100