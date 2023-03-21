Open-top Ferrari Roma Spider revealed

Three years after the Roma made its debut here in Australia, Ferrari has chopped the roof off its super sports coupe with the release of the Roma Spider.

The release marks the end of the line for Ferrari’s hard-top Portofino M convertible, with the Roma Spider expected to reach Australian shores by the end of the year or in early 2024.

Ferrari has opted for a retractable soft-top roof for the Roma, with the “bespoke fabric” top deploying in 13 seconds at speeds up to 60km/h, while a patented wind deflector helps to keep its owner’s fabulous hair unadulterated.

That might be tricky, considering that the Roma Spider’s power remains supplied by Ferrari’s front-mounted 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 456kW at 7500rpm, with 760Nm of torque on tap between 3000 and 5750rpm.

Power is thrown to the rear wheels via the same wet dual-clutch eight-speed transmission you’ll find fitted to the SF90 Stradale, translating to a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds, a 0-200km/h sprint in 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 320km/h. Ferrari says the Roma Spider screeches to a halt from 100-0km/h in 32m and from 200km/h in 130m.

The Spider comes riding on a set of 20-inch rims wrapped in 245/35 front and 285/35 rear rubber, with braking power supplied by a set of 390mm front and 360mm rear discs.

Ferrari bills the Roma Spider as a 2+ seater, though the extremely limited legroom in the second row makes it more suitable for 2 people plus some shopping bags, with boot space standing at 255L.

Ferrari is yet to confirm prices, nor when we’ll see the Roma Spider arrive here in Australia, though a late 2023 or early 2024 introduction seems likely. It’s expected to command a sizeable premium over the $409,888 asking price for the coupe. See below for the key specs:

FERRARI ROMA SPIDER – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE

Type: V8 – 90° – twin turbo

Total displacement: 3855 cc

Bore and stroke: 86.5 mm x 82 mm

Max. power output*: 456kW (620cv) at 5750–7500rpm

Max. torque: 760Nm at 3000-5750rpm

Max. revs: 7500 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.45:1

Specific power output: 161 cv/l

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Length: 4656mm

Width: 1974mm

Height: 1306mm

Wheelbase: 2670mm

Front track: 1652mm

Rear track: 1679mm

Dry weight**: 1556kg

Dry weight/power ratio: 2.5kg/cv

Weight distribution: 48% ant. / 52% post.

Fuel tank capacity: 80L

Boot capacity: 255L

TYRES AND WHEELS

Front: 245/35 ZR 20 J8.0

Rear: 285/35 ZR 20 J10.0

BRAKES

Front: 390 x 34 mm

Rear: 360 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

8-speed F1 DCT

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

EPS, VDC, ABS with EBD, F1-TCS, E-Diff3, SSC 6.0, FDE, SCM-E Frs

PERFORMANCE

Max. Speed: > 320km/h

0-100 km/h: 3.4s

0-200 km/h: 9.7s

100-0 km/h: 32m

200-0 km/h: 130m

FUEL CONSUMPTION

Under homologation

CO2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

* With 98 RON fuel

** With optional lightweight content