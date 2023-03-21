Audi testing Q6 e-tron prototype, confirms 20 new models by 2025

Audi has been putting the upcoming Q6 e-tron through its paces in the far north of Europe ahead of its 2025 launch, with the company planning no less than 20 new models by the middle of the decade.

Under its camouflage wrap, the Q6 e-tron prototype rides on the new ‘Premium Platform Electric’ or PPE platform, and will be offered in both SUV and Sportback body variants.

In its release, Audi says that its testing of the PPE platform and its 800-volt architecture is a key milestone ahead of its aggressive product offensive over the next 24 months.

By 2025, the company has confirmed the introduction of 20 new models, 10 of which will be fully electric and likely underpinned by a variation of the PPE platform.

Unfortunately, the company hasn’t told us much more of what we can expect to see in the coming years, though has pointed out that the Q6 e-tron’s release marks the inauguration of its in-house battery assembly facility at its HQ in Ingolstadt.

By 2025, Audi hopes electric vehicles will account for a 40 per cent mix of its overall sales, and battery-electric SUVs will no doubt play a key role in achieving that goal. Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi AG, said:

“Our Vorsprung 2030 strategy provides the right answers, even in times of multiple crises. We are completely focused on sustainability and systematically advancing the digitalisation and electrification of our products.”