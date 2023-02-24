Mercedes-Benz ‘W214’ 2024 E-Class gets high-tech interior

Mercedes-Benz has previewed what buyers can expect to for the sixth-generation, W214 E-Class interior when it arrives later this year, revealing its remarkably high-tech interior package and some clever new software to power it all.

The most significant upgrades for the E-Class‘s technology package are the introduction of Mercedes’s third generation MBUX operating system, over-the-air software updates and 5G connections to keep everything moving along nice and snappy.

Mercedes has previewed the capabilities of its updated operating system showcasing third-party apps like TikTok, Angry Birds, video streaming, and even the ability to take video calls via Zoom thanks to the onboard selfie cameras.

Buyers can opt for the MBUX Superscreen that seamlessly pairs a trio of screens, including two 12.3-inch displays in front of the driver and front passenger and a 17.7-inch central infotainment system into what looks like one massive display.

To avoid the driver getting too distracted by the home theatre on wheels, Mercedes says the onboard cameras and sensors can detect when the driver glances at the screen while their passenger is watching TikTok, and disables the display immediately.

The new E-Class dashboard is almost completely void of physical buttons, although the redesigned tri double-spoke steering wheel features a heap of buttons to help the driver navigate Mercedes’s sedan-turned-smartphone.

This redesign gives the new E-Class cabin a heap more storage in the central tunnel that accommodates a larger folding tray at the base of the dash, and a split-folding storage area.

There’s also a new active ambient lighting system that analyses the music you’re listening to and creates a unique set of patterns and colours to match the beat, while the optional Burmester 4D sound system – supporting Dolby Atmos – can even vibrate the seats in time with your tunes.

Mercedes-Benz says we can also expect special touches like artificial intelligence that can pick up on your routine and personal preferences, wellness programs, massaging seats and a specialised program that helps to reduce car sickness.

The company says the W214 series E-Class is set for its official reveal in the coming months, with the first deliveries arriving in Europe mid-year, with details of Australian deliveries yet to be confirmed.