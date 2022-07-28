Nissan Navara SL Warrior price confirmed, on sale in August

Just a week after stirring up excitement for an all-new entry-level Navara SL Warrior by Premcar, Nissan confirmed prices and specs for the lineup.

The Navara SL Warrior sits below the flagship Navara PRO-4X and PRO-4X Warrior as a new entry-point into the hardcore Warrior lineup, with the SL 4WD dual-cab receiving a heap of new hardware to improve all aspects of its off-road abilities.

Headlining the changes is a set of new springs, dampers and jounce bumpers for the suspension that improve handling, translates to less body roll, as well as a suspension lift of 40mm to bring its ground clearance from 220mm to 260mm.

The Navara SL Pro comes riding on a set of 17-inch alloys wrapped in 275/70 Cooper Discoverer All Terrain ATC tyres, and receives a winch-compatible bull bar with in-built LEDs, black bash plate and a towbar.

Nissan says Premcar has improved the Navara SL Warrior’s approach angle from 32 to 36 degrees, with the departure angle remaining at 19 degrees, while the GVM has been upped by 100kg to 1126kg for the manual and 1117kg for the automatic.

Braked towing capacity for the Navara SL Warrior remains at 3500kg, with power supplied by the same 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel four-cylinder you’ll find in the standard Navara range,, kicking out 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque.

The Navara SL’s standard equipment includes a rear-view camera, 7.0-inch instrument cluster, 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six-speaker stereo, forward-collision warnings and AEB and driver alerts.

In terms of the warranty, it comes packaged with the existing five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty terms as the standard Navara, with Premcar happy to match it on all the Warrior off-road enhancements.

The Navara SL Warrior will hit Nissan showrooms in August, with prices starting from $58,000 for the manual and from $60,500 for the auto (excluding on-road costs).

If you’re interested you can check out our off-road ‘four-minute fang’ video of its bigger brother, the flagship Navara PRO-4X Warrior below, which stood up to an absolute battering off road.