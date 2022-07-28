Ferrari chief confident about 2025 EV, to offer distinctive feel

Ferrari’s chief executive officer, Benedetto Vigna, has dismissed suggestions that a battery-electric Ferrari would lose some of the brand’s most famous characteristics. This is in reference to the launch of Ferrari’s first-ever EV in 2025.

The comments came from Ferrari’s chief in a recent interview with CNBC Business. Vigna remained confident that Ferrari’s “deep understanding” of performance vehicles will translate into an exciting battery-electric vehicle. He said that in spite of having to lug around a hefty battery pack, the company can work out ways to manage the additional weight. Vigna said:

“It’s true, we have a few 100 kilos more than a regular ICE car for the same kind of horsepower, but what really reassures me is the fact that we have a deep understanding of vehicle dynamics.”

To help retain Ferrari’s famous straight-line pace and agile handling, Vigna said: “The handcrafted battery modules will be integrated into the chassis of the car in a process focused on reducing the weight of the vehicle.”

Ferrari has confirmed that a fully-electric model will hit the road in 2025 while adding that internal combustion engines will remain a key selling point for the Ferrari brand.

An initial product outline from Ferrari shows that the company is planning to retain a 40 per cent share of pure internal combustion engines in its lineup by 2026, with plug-in hybrids accounting for the other 60 per cent.

By the end of the decade, Ferrari forecasts that internal combustion engines will sit at around a 20 per cent share of its product lineup, with sales of plug-in hybrids and battery-electric vehicles accounting for a 40 per cent share respectively.

Ferrari’s chief conceded that the first-ever battery electric vehicle will be a “challenge” but added that the company sees it as “an opportunity to continue to make something unique”.