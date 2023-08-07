Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Hits Showrooms Priced at $399,900

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed prices and specification details for the almighty GT 63 S E Performance, with the F1-inspired four-door sedan hitting dealerships with a price tag of $399,900.

The release of the GT 63 S E Performance marks the first “performance hybrid” from Mercedes-AMG, as well as the company’s most powerful production car to date.

It comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a 150kW electric motor sitting over the rear axle that, when combined, produces a monstrous 620kW of power and 1400Nm and helps cut +.

The company says the GT 63 S E Performance offers a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds, and slashes lap times at the Hockenheimring by 2.0-seconds over the standard GT 63 S 4Matic.

Fuel economy figures of the GT 63 S E Performance stand at 7.7L/100km on a combined cycle.

Here in Australia, buyers receive a single, highly specified variant priced at $399,900, which picks up an adaptive air suspension system, carbon ceramic brake rotors, rear-wheel steering, a variable exhaus system and a heap of AMG styling tweaks.

Inside, the GT 63 S E Performance picks up a four-seat layout, with Nappa leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a glass sunroof and a wireless smartphone charger as standard equipment.

Technology inside the GT 63 S E Performance includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 12.3-inch infotainment display, head-up display with augmented reality navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a 14-speaker Burmester surround sound system.

The GT 63 S E Performance’s safety equipment list features autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assistance, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alerts and nine airbags inside the cabin.

For those interested, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has officially hit dealerships, with prices standing at $399,900 before on-road costs.