Car News Coupe news Lotus

Lotus Emira i4 Makes World Debut at Goodwood, Now Available to Order

Alexi Falson

Two years after the first Emira announcement, Lotus has officially opened the order books for the Emira First Edition ahead of the company’s most powerful four-cylinder making its Goodwood debut this week.

With Lotus already producing and delivering examples of the Emira flagship, which comes powered by a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 unit producing 299kW/430Nm, the company is now kicking the four-cylinder entry-point into gear.

It comes powered by the company’s most powerful four-cylinder engine to date, which comes courtesy of Mercedes-AMG’s legendary little M139 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot producing 269kW/430Nm.

The Lotus Emira i4 tips the scales at 1446kg.

Power is thrown to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that helps the Emira i4 hit the 100km/h mark in 4.4 seconds and onto a top speed of 290km/h.

Underneath, the Emira comes riding on a lightweight chassis with an aluminium subframe used in favour of the V6’s steel rear subframe which has helped to shave 12kg from the weight figure.

It also receives a double-wishbone setup front and rear with Eibach springs and Bilstein monotube dampers which is tuned at the factory in a comfort or sports setup, depending on the customer’s preference.

Braking power comes supplied by a set of 370mm front and 350mm rear discs clamped by four-piston AP Racing calipers for the 20-inch wheels wrapped in 245/35 front and 295/30 rubber.

The company is yet to offer up any Australian pricing or arrival times, though has listed prices for some of Europe’s largest markets.

Lotus Emira i4 First : UK and European Pricing 

Market  Currency  Pricing from 
UK  GBP  81,495 
Germany  EUR  95,995 
France  EUR  96,815 
Italy  EUR  98,435 
In

More Stories