Haval Jolion Hybrid now on sale in Australia from $40,990

GWM is expanding its range of electrified SUVs here in Australia with the addition of the Haval Jolion Hybrid competing in the fierce small SUV market segment.

The Haval Jolion Hybrid is a pretty impressive value proposition for the segment, and joins the larger H6 Hybrid in the Chinese company’s growing range of hybrid SUVs.

The Jolion Hybrid comes powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder that is paired with an electric motor producing a combined 139kW and 375Nm.

This marks a 29kW/155Nm increase in power and torque over the base Jolion, while fuel economy drops from 8.1L/100km in the standard Jolion to 5.0L/100km in the new hybrid variant. The powertrain operates in four different modes, including EV, Series, Parallel, and Regeneration.

On the styling front, the Jolion Hybrid gains a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels, a revised front fascia and grille, while the rear gains a slight styling tweak and a new rear spoiler design.

While it comes at a $7000 premium over the previous range-topping Jolion Ultra, thankfully, the Hybrid comes packed with the same features list.

This means LED headlights, fog lights, faux leather upholstery with power-adjustable and heated seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, head-up display, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch driver’s display and 7.0-inch infotainment system are fitted as standard.

The infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and is paired with a six-speaker DTS sound system.

On the safety front, the Jolion Hybrid retains an autonomous emergency braking system, forward collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera, lane departure warnings, blind-spot monitoring and lane change assist.

The company says that the first units have landed here in Australia and are set to arrive in dealerships from next month. Prices start at $40,990 drive-away, and it includes a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty.