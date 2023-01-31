Nissan global sales in 2022 drop 20.7%, production down 9.4%

Nissan has released its global sales results for the year ending December, 2022, with a massive 20 per cent drop and a sharp 9.4 per cent drop in production numbers headlining the release.

All up, Nissan’s global production numbers stood at 3,250,800 between January to December, 2022, marking a 9.4 per cent drop from the 3,586,953 vehicles it produced during 2021.

In terms of sales (deliveries), Nissan reported 3,225,549 global units, which is down a staggering 20.7 per cent compared with 2021 (4,064,996 units). Sales in Nissan’s domestic market, Japan, took a year-on-year dive of 23.2 per cent for the year.

Nissan’s production count took a massive hit in December, with rates declining by 27.6 per cent, likely down to component shortages and COVID-related restrictions at Nissan’s major manufacturing hubs in China. These produce far more vehicles than any other country, even Japan.

One of the few positive signs for Nissan came in the form of a significant increase in the number of exports from Japan to the European market, with its tally of 8218 units in 2021 increasing 143 per cent to 20,032 vehicles in 2022.

In Australia, Nissan sold 26,491 vehicles in 2022, according to VFACTS new vehicle registration figures. That’s down 35.8 per cent on 2021 efforts. However, this year’s numbers are expected to balloon thanks to the recent arrival of the new Qashqai, X-Trail and Pathfinder.