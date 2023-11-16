Next-Gen Toyota Camry Revealed, Hybrid-Only Lineup Arrives in Australia H2 2024

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

The all-new, ninth-generation Toyota Camry sedan has been revealed by Toyota, with a hybrid-only lineup set to arrive here in Australia in the second half of 2024.

In what looks to be a major upgrade, the ninth-gen Camry picks up a styling package clearly inspired by the Japan-only Crown sedan, though some familiar Camry aesthetics remain in place. The biggest element of the Camry’s makeover can be seen at the front end, which picks up a taller bonnet line paired with a more substantial front grille nicknamed the ‘Hammerhead’.

Up front, there’s a new, slimmer horizontal air intake below the Toyota badge, which is flanked by a new set of LED headlights and daytime running lamps.

The side profile picks up some minor bodywork changes while the rear end of the ninth-gen Camry retains more than a handful of design elements already deployed in the current Camry, with a redesign for the tail lights inspired by the GR86. Underneath the new bodywork, the ninth-gen Camry rides on a tweaked version of the TNGA-K platform already underpinning vehicles like the Kluger SUV and the midsize RAV4 SUV.

Toyota says that the suspension hardware has been reworked for a more dynamic and agile ride quality, with a set of new shock absorbers deployed to handle the bumps and keep things stable at speed.

In terms of powertrains, Toyota says that the Camry will be offered here in Australia in a hybrid-only lineup, with front-wheel drive your only option for the 2.5-litre four-cylinder drivetrain with Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system. The HEV system has been gifted a pair of lighter and smaller electric motors, with the retuned powertrain said to reduce engine revs at lower speeds while adding more poke from the electric motors off the line.

Inside, the revamped cabin takes inspiration from Toyota’s battery-electric bZ4x SUV and the MY24 C-HR lineup, with the promotional photos showcasing a large digital instrument cluster and infotainment display atop the dash paired with a flowing, multi-textured dash and centre console finish.

Toyota says that, depending on the grade, buyers can expect to see 17- and 18-inch alloys on their Camry, with the 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster growing to 12.3-inches in higher-spec variants. Base Camrys will sport an 8.0-inch infotainment display, expanding to 12.3-inches in more premium variants, while the range-topper will pick up a head-up display, leather upholstery, surround-view monitor, front & rear autonomous braking and a Qi wireless charging pad.

The announcement of the ninth-gen Camry comes just a month after Toyota placed a pause on new customer orders for the current Camry Hybrid range, with wait lists ballooning out to 24-months in some cases.

When the order books open back up, Toyota will be taking orders for the new model.

The company is yet to provide full specifications nor pricing details for the MY24/25 Camry range, but will confirm these closer to its official launch in the second half of 2024.

“Moving exclusively to a hybrid Camry clearly signals the ongoing success of Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to helping customers lower their carbon footprint through electrification while leaving no one behind,” says Toyota Australia’s Sean Hanley.

“Beyond the broad appeal of hybrid technology under the bonnet, we anticipate strong demand for the new Camry with its distinctive design, impeccable craftsmanship and premium interiors along with new-generation advances to dynamics, safety and convenience,” he concluded.