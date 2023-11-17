BMW Adds 3.0 CSL-Inspired Centrelock Wheels to the M Performance Range

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

BMW says that customers of its M Sport vehicle lineup can now opt for a set of motorsport-inspired centrelock wheels for both their new vehicles and current cars alike.

Specifically, BMW says that its new centrelock wheels are available for current and previous generations of the M2, M3 and the M4, with their forged construction making for a strong yet lightweight wheel option. The forged centrelock wheel design was first showcased in the 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL unveiled late last year and now sit in BMW’s M Performance Parts catalogue.

BMW’s move to add centrelock wheels for its performance vehicles comes inspired by the world of racing, where a simple clock of a pneumatic impact gun can release the wheel from its seat in a matter of milliseconds.

BMW says that its forged wheels are secured by the centrelock with around 930Nm of torque applied, and on the road, helps to reduce rotating masses and, of course, looks pretty cool, too. The company says that its forged wheels can be optioned on the M2 coupe (G87 generation) as well as the M3 Touring Competition xDrive and other M3 variants, and both the M4 Coupe and Convertible.

The package is offered in wheels measuring 19-inch at the front and 20-inches at the rear, with a Y-spoke design finished in a jet black matte with milled M Performance lettering, wrapped in 275/35 front and 285/30 rubber at the rear. Of course, there’s more than just wheels on offer in the latest M Performance Parts lineup, which has been updated with new suspension, drivetrain, aerodynamic and interior highlights for buyers to spec-up their new M vehicle or retrofit parts to make their current car a bit more special.

There’s also M Performance brake packages, adjustable spring perches and a heap of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) side sills, diffusers and front aprons.

Inside, BMW has you covered with a seemingly endless array of carbon fibre and Alcantara highlights, upgraded steering wheels and fancy knee pads to give you some bragging rights at the next M meet-up.