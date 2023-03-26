Dodge farewells Challenger with monstrous 753kW SRT Demon 170

Dodge has truly thrown down the gauntlet with its latest fire-breathing creation, giving its road-going hotrod a fitting farewell with the Challenger SRT Demon 170.

Priced from US$96,666 before on-roads, it’s one of the most outrageous horsepower-per-dollar offerings you’ll find anywhere in the world.

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 comes powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8 that runs on E85 ethanol producing an astounding 753kW and 1281Nm, with power torturing the rear wheels via an eight-speed Torqueflite automatic.

Dodge says its farewell for the Challenger can cover 0-60mph (97km/h) in just 1.66 seconds, producing a mind-bending 2Gs from the takeoff that helps it obliterate the quarter-mile in an incredible 8.91 seconds. If owners fill the SRT Demon 170’s tank with less-potent E10 fuel, power is capped at 671kW/1096Nm.

Dodge says that the 6.2-litre HEMI sitting underneath the bonnet has received a brand new 3.0-litre supercharger, revisions to the throttle body to suck in 33 per cent more air, a new main and conrods, crank damper and upgraded spark plugs.

To handle all that power, the rear axle housing is 50 per cent stronger than the Demon, while the rear prop shaft is 30 per cent more durable, while the task of putting down that power is handed to a pair of Mickey Thompson 315/50 ET Street R radical tyres wrapping around 17-inch rims at the rear.

Like previous Demons, owners will be given two keys upon purchase; a black key for daily driving that caps power, and a red key that unlocks the full potential of the supercharged HEMI V8, if it’s filled with E85 ethanol.

Dodge says it is capping production for its farewell Dodge Challenger SRT 170 at just 3330 units, with 300 headed north to Canada and the remaining 3000 staying within its home market of the USA.