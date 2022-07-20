Toyota reveals 2023 Crown flagship in 4 body styles, not for Australia

Toyota has taken the wraps off a dynamic new 2023 Crown lineup that showcases four different body styles including an SUV for the first time. But like all previous Crowns, it won’t be headed to Australia any time soon.

Toyota is positioning the Crown at the pinnacle of its lineup for the global market, with shapes and styles for every type of buyer thanks to a Sport, Crossover, Estate and Sedan offering.

The Crown measures in at 4930mm long, 1840mm wide, 1540mm tall and offers a wheelbase of 2850mm, making it slightly wider (25mm) than the current-gen Camry, but nearly 100mm taller.

The Crown lineup comes riding on Toyota’s high-rigidity TNGA-K platform that you’ll find underpinning the current generation Camry and RAV4, with the addition of MacPherson strut suspension up front and a multi-link system at the rear.

It will come powered by a choice of hybrid engines, with a newly-developed 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder series-parallel hybrid producing 254kW sitting top the range. It is joined by a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder hybrid producing 175kW, with all-wheel drive assistance from the e-motor.

The flagship receives a CVT automatic while the naturally-aspirated Crown hybrid receives a six-speed automatic.

Upon its release, the Crossover will be the first Crown variant to hit more than 40 markets around the globe which, sadly, does not include Australia. The company says it has “no plans to introduce the Crown model or any of its sub variants to the Australian market”.