Toyota Confirms Pricing & Specs for Hybrid-Only C-HR, Arrives Q1 2024

Toyota has confirmed pricing and specification details, as well as a delivery timeline for the updated C-HR compact SUV range which is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2024 with price tags starting at $42,990 before on-roads.

Earlier this year, Toyota gave us our first look at its hybrid-only C-HR range, though its initial release was scant in detail. Now, though, we know that the 2024 C-HR range will be priced from $42,990 for the entry-level GXL, with prices rising to $49,990 for the mid-range Koba and up to $54,990 for the GR Sport flagship.

The base GLX and Koba will come powered by Toyota’s fifth-gen hybrid unit that pairs a 1.8-litre four-cylinder kicking out 72kW/142Nm with an electric motor unit pushing out an additional 70kW, with combined outputs standing at 103kW – 15 per cent more than the outgoing C-HR hybrid. Opting for the flagship C-HR GR Sport adds a larger 2.0-litre four-cylinder pushing out 122kW/188Nm with a front-mounted electric motor producing 83kW of power and another 30kW unit at the rear axle; combined outputs for the C-HR GR Sport haven’t been confirmed.

Inside, the styling overhaul has very much carried over to the cabin design, with a 12.3-inch infotainment system fitted to every member of the family.

Standard equipment for the entry-level GLX includes 17-inch alloys, cloth sport seats, dual-zone climate control, a surround-view monitor, keyless entry & start, a six-speaker sound system and Toyota’s Safety Sense suite.

Step up to the C-HR Koba and you’ll pick up a set of adaptive Bi-LED headlights, 19-inch alloys, heated sport seats wrapped in fabric and suede, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, a powered tailgate, wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

Finally, the range-topping C-HR GR Sport picks up bespoke 19-inch alloys and a styling package, GR Sport seats with faux leather and suede upholstery, a GR sport steering wheel and aluminium scuff plates.

A panoramic sunroof with an infrared coating is reserved as an optional extra for the GR Sport. “The new C-HR brings a new level of premium luxury to the small SUV segment, blending dynamic design and strong technology with a high level of specification and low fuel consumption,” says Toyota’s Sean Hanley.

“The choice of two intelligent powertrain options combined with European design and manufacture make the new C-HR more appealing than ever before,” he added.

Toyota says that full specification details for the C-HR range will be offered up ahead of its launch in the first quarter of 2024; prices can be found below.

C-HR GLX: $42,990 (before on-roads)

C-HR Koba: $49,990 (before on-roads)

C-HR GR Sport $54,990 (before on-roads)